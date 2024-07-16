Landmark Credit Union opens new branch in Oconomowoc

Brookfield-based Landmark Credit Union has opened a new branch at 1391 Olympia Fields Drive, at the Olympia Fields development.

Olympia Fields is the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Olympia Resort site. The project is led by Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners.

Landmark Credit Union has more than $6 billion in total assets, 35 branches, more than 390,000 members and more than 1,000 employees.

The Olympia Fields branch is Landmark Credit Union’s only location in Oconomowoc.

“This branch not only represents a significant investment in the Oconomowoc community but also showcases some of the most advanced banking technologies available today,” said Brian Melter, chief experience officer of Landmark Credit Union.