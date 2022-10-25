Lamar Advertising Co. CEO will discuss how to transform your business and grow it faster, on Nov. 9 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum

Sean Reilly, the president and chief executive officer of Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Lamar Advertising Company, will be the featured guest on the Nov. 9 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum free webcast. Click here to register.

Reilly has served in various capacities at Lamar since 1989, then a family-owned private business.

He is a Harvard University and Harvard Law School graduate and began working on acquisitions and real estate for Lamar in 1989.

He served as president of TLC Properties and became the chief operating officer of Lamar Advertising in 2001. In 2011, he was promoted to chief executive officer.

He currently serves as the board chair of the Outdoor Advertising Association of America.

Under Reilly’s leadership, Lamar Advertising established the industry’s first digital billboard network in 2001. Today, Lamar offers advertisers the largest network of digital billboards with over 4,000 displays in the U.S.

In 2012, Lamar began producing three-dimensional billboard enhancements in-house for clients.

In 2014, Reilly converted Lamar to a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Reilly has also served in leadership positions on numerous non-profit and community boards and institutions.

In addition, Reilly served in the Louisiana Legislature as a state representative from 1988 to 1996.

He has served on the Restore Louisiana Task Force addressing the 2016 floods in Louisiana and on the Statewide Task Force on Structural Changes in Budget and Tax Policy.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by BizTimes Media and is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group.

Registration is free; sign up at: biztimes.com/annual-events/business-forum/