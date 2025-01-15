LakeView Technology Academy opens in Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood

The first building in the more than 100-acre Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood has opened.

LakeView Technology Academy on Tuesday officially opened its 48,602-square-foot building at 5533 26th Ave., in time for the first day of classes next week.

A choice high school within the Kenosha Unified School District, LakeView Technology Academy will offer a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum, as well as college-level coursework in areas such as information technology and advanced manufacturing through a partnership with Gateway Technical College.

The high school is moving from its existing location at 9449 88th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie.

The new LakeView Technology Academy facility is planned to maintain a 400-student enrollment while expanding its programming for all Kenosha Unified School District high school students to access STEM education, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Kenosha Area Business Alliance (KABA), whose foundation owns both LakeView Technology Academy sites.

“KABA’s vision for Kenosha County is to be the premier destination for new investment and talent in the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor,” said KABA president Nicole Ryf. “Collaborating with key partners to relocate, expand, and improve our highest performing STEM high school in the center of our city is a concept that helps Kenosha County reach that vision. Reinvesting in LakeView is developing an important talent pipeline for our businesses, transforming a formerly industrial neighborhood into a vibrant hub of education and innovation, and creating bright futures for our students.”

Construction on the new LakeView Technology Academy building began in late 2023 with Riley Construction as the general contractor, and Partners in Design Architects as the architect.

The Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood is a 107-acre redevelopment on the site of a former Chrysler plant, which closed in 2010. The mixed-use development is slated to include technology incubators and offices, education institutions, businesses, housing and green space.

“We are dedicated to building a vibrant ecosystem that connects education, innovation and entrepreneurship, fostering the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers,” Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood president Kelly Armstrong said.

The next building in the neighborhood will be a 64,000-square-foot innovation center for startups, entrepreneurs and job training called the Kenosha Innovation Center. With construction underway, it’s expected to open in September, according to the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood website.