Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Lake Geneva’s Hill Valley Dairy keeps urban cheesemaking alive in Milwaukee with new cheese shop, bar

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Hill Valley Milwaukee is located at the former Clock Shadow Creamery in Walker's Point.
Learn more about:
Clock Shadow CreameryHill Valley DairyNiteCap Beverage ConsultingBob WillsJosie HenningfeldRon Henningfeld
Last updated

With its new cheese shop and bar in Walker’s Point, Lake Geneva-based Hill Valley Dairy is looking to carry on a legacy of urban cheesemaking while adding to the neighborhood’s ever-vibrant dining and nightlife scene. The business’s local operation, known as Hill Valley Milwaukee, opened in late November at 138 W. Bruce St., taking over the

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.