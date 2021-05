The 169,000-square-foot Geneva Square shopping center, located at Highway 12 and Highway 120 in Lake Geneva, was sold recently for $24.1 million, according to state records.

Geneva Square has numerous retail tenants and is anchored by a Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

The shopping center was sold by Oak Brook, Illinois-based Lake Geneva Investors LLC to an affiliate of Evanston, Illinois-based Schermerhorn & Co., according to state records.