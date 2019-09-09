Lake Geneva home sold for more than $4 million

A home located on Geneva Lake, and within the city of Lake Geneva, has been sold for $4.15 million, according to state records.

The 5,500-square-foot house is located on a private road off of South Lake Shore Drive. it sits on a 1.2-acre property with 139 feet of frontage on the lake.

Built in 1986, the home has 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub and a gazebo. The property also has an additional building with a “full swing golf lounge,” a kitchen/bar and a bathroom, according to a real estate listing for the property.

The home was purchased by the Scott. R. Forsythe and Joyce A. Forsythe Revocable Trust. Scott Forsythe is the president of Lake Geneva-based Medicoil Inc.

It was sold by Lorrane Zeman Ehlenbach of Deer Park, Illinois.