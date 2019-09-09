Lake Geneva home sold for more than $4 million

Property includes swimming pool, "golf lounge" building

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Geneva Lake home purchased by Scott and Joyce Forsythe

A home located on Geneva Lake, and within the city of Lake Geneva, has been sold for $4.15 million, according to state records.

The 5,500-square-foot house is located on a private road off of South Lake Shore Drive. it sits on a 1.2-acre property with 139 feet of frontage on the lake.

Built in 1986, the home has 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub and a gazebo. The property also has an additional building with a “full swing golf lounge,” a kitchen/bar and a bathroom, according to a real estate listing for the property.

The home was purchased by the Scott. R. Forsythe and Joyce A. Forsythe Revocable Trust. Scott Forsythe is the president of Lake Geneva-based Medicoil Inc.

It was sold by Lorrane Zeman Ehlenbach of Deer Park, Illinois.

Get our email updates

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People