Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Lake Country home sold for $7.25 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Image from Redfin
Learn more about:
Pat Bolger Realty
Last updated

A house on Upper Nashotah Lake in the Village of Summit sold this week for $7.25 million, according to state records.

Built in 2006, the 8,000-square-foot home along North Hickory Lane includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, four fireplaces and a seven car garage, according to a listing.

The 4-acre lot includes a basketball court, tennis and pickleball court, as well as about 300 feet of lake frontage.

- Advertisement -

The home also has an elevator, salt water pool, workout room and Swarovski Crystal in the kitchen.

The home was sold by Eric Weiss, a cardiac surgeon in Milwaukee, according to state records. It was listed for sale for $8.4 million by Pat Bolger Realty of Oconomowoc.

The agent for the buyer of the property is Christine Bessent, a holistic veterinarian and the founder and owner of Herbsmith, Inc., The Simple Food Project and Wisconsin Freeze Dried.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee