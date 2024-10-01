Lake Country home sold for $7.25 million

A house on Upper Nashotah Lake in the Village of Summit sold this week for $7.25 million, according to state records.
Built in 2006, the 8,000-square-foot home along North Hickory Lane includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, four fireplaces and a seven car garage, according to a listing.
The 4-acre lot includes a basketball court, tennis and pickleball court, as well as about 300 feet of lake frontage.
The home also has an elevator, salt water pool, workout room and Swarovski Crystal in the kitchen.
The home was sold by Eric Weiss, a cardiac surgeon in Milwaukee, according to state records. It was listed for sale for $8.4 million by Pat Bolger Realty of Oconomowoc.
The agent for the buyer of the property is Christine Bessent, a holistic veterinarian and the founder and owner of Herbsmith, Inc., The Simple Food Project and Wisconsin Freeze Dried.