La Macchia Group names future owners, new president

Milwaukee-based La Macchia Group, a consulting and design-build firm that serves financial institutions, has named chief operations officer Tom Kennedy as its new president, and senior vice presidents Benjamin La Macchia and Dave Throndson as future owners of the company.

Owners Ralph and Mary Lou Macchia announced on Tuesday the leadership changes and their longterm succession plan for firm. They founded the company in 2002.

“I love racing and I’m not going to let up on the gas,” Ralph La Macchia said. “After going full throttle with La Macchia Group for nearly 20 years, it’s the right time to look ahead and determine our future course and how best to navigate it. That strategy development is where my passion lies, and where these changes will enable me to focus my efforts.”

Ben La Macchia has been with the firm since 2002. In his role as senior vice president, he’s involved in business development and the company’s marketing efforts. He previously led La Macchia Group’s planning and real estate department.

Dave Throndson, senior vice president of sales, joined the company in 2004. He oversees all business development activities for the company.

The company did not say when the ownership transition would occur. Ralph La Macchia has been named chairman of the board, while Mary Lou La Macchia has been named vice chair.

Kennedy joined La Macchia as COO in 2015. Previously, he oversaw Rosemont, Illinois-based Opus North’s design-build operations and Chicago-based Epstein Global’s design-build practice.

“Tom has been a critical contributor to the success of our company in recent years,” Ralph La Macchia said. “I know he will build on that momentum to drive us toward even greater growth and opportunity.”

The company also named Scott Fulton as its chief financial officer. He was previously CFO of Milwaukee-based RCS Innovations.

“Tom, Ben, Dave and Scott are committed to the family values our company was founded on,” said Mary Lou La Macchia. “We are proud to have them as the leadership team of our company. Over the years we have seen their growth and passion for our vision to be a top employer and industry leader.”