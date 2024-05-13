La Crosse company Bucket of Bread takes home top ‘Project Pitch It’ prize

An Army veteran turned culinary entrepreneur took home the top “Project Pitch It” prize during the seventh episode of season eight.

Entrepreneur Chris Wysong is the founder of La Crosse-based company Bucket of Bread LLC, which won the Peg Ann & David Gruber Project Pitch It Award. The award comes with a $10,000 prize, along with mentorship opportunities.

Bucket of Bread baking kits include certified organic flours that are compiled by Wysong. When a customer buys a Bucket of Bread, all they need to do is mix the ingredients from the kit together in the recyclable plastic container. The dough lasts up to two weeks in a fridge, which allows customers to grab handfuls at a time for their baking needs. Flavors include white, wheat and seven grains.

“You end up with a bucket of dough that you can just reach your hands into and grab and make breads, pizzas, cinnamon buns, garlic knots, bagels…really anything that you can imagine,” said Wysong.

At least 10% of all profits generated through Bucket of Bread are donated to charities that help address hunger and food insecurity. Customers can also donate buckets to a food bank of their choosing directly from the company’s website.

Wysong hopes to grow his business to the point where he’s able to hire a co-packer. He wants Bucket of Bread to become a nationally recognized brand.

Milwaukee-based Bavlnka Clothing Brand won the We Energies/Milwaukee Admirals Award, worth $1,500. Founded by fashion designer Laura Bavlnka, the business aims to combat modern fast-fashion trends.

“My goal as a designer is to help people create a meaningful connection with their wardrobe again, something that’s long been lost since apparel manufacturing has moved overseas,” said Bavlnka. “I found that inviting people into the space where their clothing is made really helps make that connection.”

Bavlnka not only sells clothes from her own fashion line, but also hosts workshops at her business where customers can design their own garments. Her number one goal as a designer is to run a sustainable business. Bavlnka enjoys working with deadstock materials, which are fabrics that have been over-produced by larger apparel manufacturers.

Bavlnka is looking for help marketing her business. She also hopes to move into a larger brick-and-mortar location so she can hire more employees.

Madison-based Saffi Saana, founded by entrepreneur Sascha Dhanjal Eifler, won the Jerry Jendusa BREAKTHRU/UW-Milwaukee Award, worth $5,000.

Saffi Saana sells pure pantry staples like oils and vinegar in sustainable bulk packaging. Eifler was inspired to start her business after she graduated from college and moved to Chile. During her time abroad, she learned about the adulteration of popular products like oil and vinegar within the food industry.

“I was so frustrated and felt so betrayed, but then I thought why not partner with the same farms that are dedicated to producing the highest quality ingredients and change the game,” she said.

Saffi Saana products have been featured in more than 30 Michelin Star restaurants. Customers will soon be able to buy the products in the bulk section of grocery stores like Fresh Thyme Market and Earth Fare.

Eifler is looking for additional funding to help her manufacture the dispensers found on her bulk packaging on a larger scale.

“Project Pitch It” airs on WISN-TV Channel 12 in Milwaukee and on TV stations throughout Wisconsin. Those stations include Green Bay (WBAY-TV Channel 2), Madison (WKOW-TV Channel 27), La Crosse (WKBT-TV Channel 8), and Wausau (WSAW/WYOW TV Channel 7). BizTimes Milwaukee is a media partner for “Project Pitch It.”