Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
People in the News

La Causa names new CFO

Cara Spoto
By Cara Spoto
Aracelly Bonilla
Organizations:
La Causa
Last updated

Aracelly Bonilla has been named chief financial officer for La Causa, Inc., succeeding Sylvia Zapata, who served as the nonprofit’s CFO for 39 years. Zapata’s leadership and financial acumen were critical to La Causa’s growth from a bilingual daycare center to the community resource it is today, nonprofit officials said this week. Her last day

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY APRIL 15TH & SAVE