Kwik Trip plans to build its first store in Whitewater

Would be built at Janesville Street and Highway 59

La Crosse-based gas station and convenience store operator Kwik Trip Inc. is continuing to grow its presence in southeastern Wisconsin with a new location planned in Whitewater.

According to city records, Kwik Trip wants to build a roughly 11,000-square-foot service station and car wash at 837 S. Janesville St., at the southwest corner of Janesville Street and Highway 59. State records indicate Kwik Trip acquired the 4-acre site earlier this month for $1 million.

Representatives of Kwik Trip did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An application for a conditional use permit was given a public hearing last month by the city’s Plan and Architectural Review Commission.

City staff recommend in a project report that the permit be approved under a number of conditions.

Kwik Trip is quickly expanding in the region. In recent months, the company has proposed a second store in Muskego and a new location in Sussex. It is also working on three new locations in West Bend.

