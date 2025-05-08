Kunes buys Milwaukee Chevy dealership for $9 million

Delevan-based Kunes Auto & RV purchased the building at 11100 W. Metro Auto Mall in Milwaukee, currently home to Griffin Chevrolet, for $9 million, according to state records.

Records show Kunes purchased the land and buildings in which Griffin Chevrolet operates. Kunes’ website now lists the dealership as one of its Milwaukee area locations.

The company will now operate 19 GM dealerships across all of its Midwest locations, according to its website.

The deal will make Kunes’ seventh purchase in the last three years including Wisconsin RV World in DeForest, the Finley GMC dealership in Beloit, John Paul’s Buick GMC in Greenfield and All-Star Buick GMC in Oak Creek, among others.

The company continues to grow, nearly doubling its footprint over the last five years. At the beginning of 2020, Kunes operated 23 locations. With its recent acquisitions, the company now operates over 40 dealerships across the Midwest in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.

Kunes declined to comment on the deal. A representative from Griffin Chevrolet was not immediately available for comment.