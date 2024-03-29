Kunes acquires another Wisconsin auto dealership

Delavan-based Kunes Auto & RV Group
has acquired another Wisconsin auto dealership, the fifth in the last two years.
On Friday, Kunes announced that it has acquired the Finley GMC
dealership in Beloit. Starting on April 1, the dealership will operate as Kunes GMC of Beloit
.
Kunes now has 45 automotive and RV dealerships in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota. The Beloit location, at 2700 Milwaukee Road, will be its 10th
GM dealership and its first in Beloit.
"We are thrilled to welcome Finley GMC into the Kunes family," said Scott Kunes
, chief operating officer at Kunes Auto Group. "Our commitment to providing above and beyond automotive customer experiences and services coincides with the values upheld by Finley GMC, and we look forward to continuing their legacy of excellence in the Beloit community."
Kunes GMC of Beloit will offer a variety of new GMC and Buick vehicles, and a selection of used vehicles.
Kunes has acquired several additional Wisconsin auto dealerships in recent years. Last year it acquired John Paul’s Buick GMC in Greenfield and All-Star Buick GMC in Oak Creek. In 2022 it acquired auto dealerships in Lake Mills and Wisconsin Rapids.