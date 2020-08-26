Notable Women in Law: Kristen Nelson

Category: Notable Women in Law

Notable Women in Law Number of years working in your current industry: 8

8 Number of years with your current company/firm: 2

2 Undergrad degree/university: University of Illinois, B.S.

University of Illinois, B.S. Law degree/university: DePaul University College of Law

Kristen Nelson has more than 8 years of experience in the legal industry. She is a key component of the health care team at Milwaukee-based Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP.

“She understands the multiple issues currently faced by health care providers and has demonstrated the ability to guide them through the complex processes involved in such investigations,” said Patrick Knight, a partner at GRGB Law.

Nelson was eager to jump in and assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. She launched a free legal helpline available to anyone who works in the health care field with questions regarding regulatory compliance and obligations and employment issues that arise in these types of emergency conditions.

Her goal was to provide workers with a chance to ask free legal questions in order to ease their heavy burdens a little.

Nelson has been recognized for her influence in the health care field. She was named a prominent “Woman in the Law” by the Wisconsin Law Journal and has also been named a Wisconsin Law Fellow-for devotion to the welfare of their community, state, and nation and the advancement of the legal profession. Less than 3% of state bar members can become fellows of the Wisconsin law Foundation.

She is a member of the American Bar Association, Wisconsin Bar Association, Milwaukee Bar Association, Association for Women Lawyers and the American Health Lawyers Association.