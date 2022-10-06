Krause Funeral Homes acquired by Orlando funeral home operator

Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Inc. has been acquired by Orlando-based Foundation Partners Group, an operator of funeral homes and cemeteries across the U.S. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition makes Foundation Partners the largest provider of funeral services in Wisconsin based off the number of families served.

Krause Funeral Homes has four locations in southeastern Wisconsin – two in Milwaukee, one in Brookfield and one in New Berlin.

Following the acquisition, Mark Krause, president of Krause Funeral Homes, will join Foundation Partners as vice president of industry relations and government affairs.

“Joining Foundation Partners Group is a natural progression of our mission to serve families with proactive, exceptional deathcare services,” said Krause. “We share the belief that to build the funeral home of the future we must continuously evaluate new technologies and service delivery models to provide our families what they want and need. The entire Krause team is excited to be a part of Foundation Partners growth and we are looking forward to continuing to lead the profession forward.”

Over the last 40 years, Krause has built an innovative portfolio of businesses in the Wisconsin market designed to provide services to families across a wide spectrum of needs from high-touch, traditional funeral service to simple direct cremation.

“Mark’s history of expanding funeral service offerings to anticipate how, when and where families want to be served is a perfect match for our vision for the company and the industry,” said Kent Robertson, Foundation Partners Group president and CEO. “He has played a critical role in the conversation around cremation and the laws that impact the profession. We’re looking forward to working with him to expand his advocacy on behalf of the entire deathcare industry.”