Koru Health LLC 

Wauwatosa | Founded: 2017

Industry: Senior living

Employees: 407

Koru Health owns and operates full-service senior living communities, including independent living, assisted living and memory care.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Andrew Lange, president and founder: “One, focusing on outcomes; internal and external relationships (employees and paying customers). We have found the focus on these relationships drive a lot of the financial success we have. Two, building and maintaining strong local relationships. Senior living is an extremely localized product/service with most customers originating from very close proximity to any given business unit (building). Three, following our mission of serving others in a manner that is ethical, compliant and consistent with the integrity this work requires.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“The rising expectations of our internal and external customers creates a great body of opportunity to change the landscape of senior living and senior services. Our sector has been defined in recent years by a rapidly evolving operating environment on all fronts. Amongst the challenges this creates, it offers us some clarity and defines pathways we must travel to be successful long term.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Mission driven, growth minded, outcome focused, with a best-in-class expectation.”