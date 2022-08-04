Komatsu Mining finalizing cleanup report related to Menomonee River oil spill

By
Ashley Smart
-
The Komatsu site in West Milwaukee, with American Family Field in the background.
Following a December oil spill that occurred at Komatsu Mining Corp.’s facility at 4400 W. National Ave. in West Milwaukee, the company has entered the final stage of wrapping up their cleanup project with the…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

