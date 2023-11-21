Kohl’s won’t add new president as CEO seeks connection to stores, supply chain

By
-
Tom Kingsbury
Tom Kingsbury

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. will not add a new president and chief operating officer after Dave Alves left those roles at the end of last week. “We are removing this layer. There will be no backfill of this position,” Tom Kingsbury, chief executive officer of Kohl’s, said on the company’s earnings call Tuesday. The company announced

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
