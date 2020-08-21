Kohl’s to donate $1 million to local nonprofits

Kohl’s is donating $1 million to five local nonprofit organizations whose mission is to promote diversity and inclusion in the city of Milwaukee, the company announced Thursday.

The five benefiting nonprofits include The Milwaukee Urban League, Employ Milwaukee, Acts Housing, Safe & Sound and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. Kohl’s said it is also supporting these nonprofit organizations through associated volunteerism, leadership engagement and creating opportunities for a talent pipeline to Kohl’s.

The Milwaukee Urban League : With its financial commitment of $150,000, Kohl’s will support The Milwaukee Urban League’s mission to lead through education, employment, and advocacy to achieve economic vibrancy and equal access to all industries and disciplines that position African Americans to create wealth and live a better quality of life.

Employ Milwaukee (EMI) : Kohl's donation of $250,000 to Employ Milwaukee will support workforce development and help the region to build a diverse, skilled workforce while connecting underrepresented individuals to quality, family-sustaining employment and career advancement opportunities.

Acts Housing : Through its commitment of more than $250,000, Kohl's will provide access to homeownership opportunities for low-income families.

Safe & Sound : Kohl's support of more than $175,000 will allow Safe & Sound to continue providing their model of community organizing and engagement that brings together residents, youth, and public safety resources. This support will also help lay the groundwork for the organization's Collective Impact movement, which will bring together grassroots community organizations, resident leaders, youth, public safety agencies, local businesses and other community stakeholders.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee: Through a financial commitment of $150,000, Kohl's will enhance its existing relationship with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, supporting the organization as it navigates challenges faced due to COVID-19.

“Kohl’s has a long history of supporting families in the Milwaukee community through our strong hometown partnerships, and we are very excited to bring on The Milwaukee Urban League, Employ Milwaukee and Acts Housing and increase our commitment to Safe & Sound and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee,” Kohl’s chief executive officer Michelle Gass said in a statement. “At a time when there is a clear call to action to do more to address inequities for people of color, Kohl’s is committed to actions that support long-term sustainable progress in supporting these organizations.”

In addition to the donation, Kohl’s created a new diversity and inclusion framework addressing three pillars: people, commerce and community.