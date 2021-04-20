Kohl’s strikes partnership with Tommy Hilfiger

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. announced another brand partnership on Tuesday, this time with Tommy Hilfiger.

Beginning this fall, Tommy Hilfiger men’s sportswear will be sold at more than 600 of Kohl’s department store locations across the U.S.; an expanded assortment will be available on Kohls.com. Products will range from “timeless staples” to seasonal apparel, according to a news release.

“Known for seamlessly blending premium styling, quality and value, the Tommy Hilfiger brand brings consumers aspirational and accessible apparel designed for everyday wear,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer.

The iconic American brand, now based in Amsterdam, is one of several big names Kohl’s has added to the mix in recent months as it continues to adapt to an ever-changing — and challenging — apparel retail environment.

New brands at Kohl’s include Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Eddie Bauer, TOMS, and Dodgeville-based Lands’ End. Later this year, Kohl’s will launch a huge deal with San Francisco-based beauty retail giant Sephora, which is expected to transform its beauty category in-store and online.

These partnerships are part of the retailer’s ongoing long-term growth initiatives, which includes a new consumer-facing vision to lead the industry in the active and casual lifestyle categories.

“The addition of Tommy Hilfiger further supports our continued work to evolve our brand portfolio to increase our relevancy with our loyal customers and bring new customers to Kohl’s,” said Howe.

Despite the rise of e-commerce, especially amid the pandemic, Kohl’s physical footprint still plays a central role in drawing new and return customers. As evidence of this, nearly 100 stores selected to retail the new Tommy Hilfiger assortment will feature “an elevated branded in-store and merchandise experience … that punctuates (the brand’s) iconic red, white and blue aesthetic and furthers Kohl’s modernized store experience.”