Kohl’s sells former Customer Service & Operations Center building

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp
. has sold a building located within its corporate campus to Dynamic Tools Corp.
, a custom plastic injection mold builder also located in Menomonee Falls.
Kohls’ former Milwaukee Customer Service & Operations Center building at N54 W13600 Woodale Drive was sold to Dynamic Tools for $4.3 million, according to state records.
Jen Johnson,
senior vice president of corporate communications at Kohl’s, said the building has been unused since March 2021 and its sale reflects the “evolution of work” within the entirety of the company's corporate campus. In March 2021, Kohl’s relocated its Credit and Customer Service teams from the Woodale Drive building to W165 N5830 Ridgewood Drive.
“As the future of work and physical workspaces evolves, Kohl’s continues to evaluate its workplace accommodations to increase flexibility for associates, increase collaboration amongst teams and drive operational efficiencies in its physical footprint,” Johnson said. “All associates and customer service operations previously located at the Woodale location transitioned to Kohl’s corporate campus and operations continue as normal.”
Kohl’s Corp. said in a statement released at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
that the company was encouraging employees at its headquarters, photo studio, digital center and design office to work from home if possible.
Messages left with Dynamic Tools Corp. leadership were not immediately returned Tuesday.