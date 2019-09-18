Kohl’s seasonal hiring plans include 1,640 Milwaukee-area jobs

Kohl’s Corp. plans to hire 1,640 employees in the Milwaukee area ahead of the holiday rush, the company announced Tuesday.

That number is part of the 90,000 seasonal positions the Menomonee Falls-based retailer aims to fill at stores nationwide.

In an effort to reach its hiring goal, Kohl’s will host its first-ever national hiring day on Saturday, Oct. 5 at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers, with plans to make 5,000 seasonal hires in one day.

Kohl’s began early hiring in July at 500 department stores nationwide, including 14 stores in the Milwaukee area. Seasonal positions are now available at more than 1,100 stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers nationwide.

The company said hiring needs are determined on an individual store basis and may vary by location.

“Our early hiring strategy continues to work well for us, with thousands of seasonal associates already hired and beginning their seasonal positions at Kohl’s,” said Marc Chini, senior executive vice president and chief people officer at Kohl’s. “We continue to see tremendous interest from talented candidates ready to join our results-oriented team across our entire network of stores, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution centers nationwide. We are confident our strategy will once again position Kohl’s to meet holiday demand and provide the incredible service our customers know and expect from Kohl’s.”

The company asks interested candidates to visit its careers website.