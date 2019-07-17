Kohl’s begins hiring push for back-to-school, holiday seasons

Kohl’s Corp. is getting a head start on hiring employees for this year’s back-to-school, fall and holiday seasons.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer on Wednesday announced it is now seeking to fill an undisclosed number of seasonal positions across 500 department stores nationwide, including 14 Milwaukee-area stores:

Johnson Creek – 570 Wright Road

Sussex – N66 W25225 County Hwy VV

Waukesha – 2130 E. Moreland Blvd.

Delafield – 3105 Golf Road

Southwest Waukesha – 2140 W. St Paul Ave.

Racine – 5500 Washington Ave.

West Allis – 2601 S. 108th St.

Oak Creek – 9035 S Howell Ave.

Sheboygan – 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive

Muskego – S68 W15388 Janesville Road

Grafton – 1050 Port Washington Road

Brookfield – 2325 N. 124th St.

Menomonee Falls – N95 W18000 Appleton Ave.

West Bend – 1400 S Main St.

Kohl’s said the number of stores hiring early this year has almost doubled over that of last year.

Remaining Kohl’s stores, as well as its distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers, will begin the seasonal hiring process next month. In addition to seasonal workers, Kohl’s is now hiring 3,000 full- and part-time employees to “support omnichannel and customer service functions” across all stores, the company said.

“Our early seasonal hiring strategy positions Kohl’s for success during the back half of the year and ensures our store teams are fully staffed and trained to meet the needs of our customers during the holiday season,” Marc Chini, senior executive vice president and chief people officer at Kohl’s said in a statement. “Our full-time, part-time and seasonal Kohl’s associates bring to life the omnichannel shopping experience that sets Kohl’s apart, and we look forward to welcoming our new associates whether they’re looking to earn additional money for holiday gifts or seeking to start their careers in retail.”

Kohl’s did not announce the total number of seasonal employees it plans to hire, but said hiring decisions are based on the needs of individual store locations.

Those interested in browsing and apply for available positions are instructed to visit Kohl’s website.

Kohl’s currently has more than 1,100 locations, nine distribution centers and five e-commerce fulfillment centers in 49 states.