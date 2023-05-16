Kohl’s moving forward with downtown Milwaukee store

Nearly a year after unveiling plans for its first-ever store location in downtown Milwaukee, Kohl’s Corp. has begun building out the 40,000-square-foot storefront on the ground floor of the HUB640 building.

The store remains on track to open in fall, the Menomonee Falls-based retailer said Monday. It will occupy the former Boston Store space on the corner of West Wisconsin and Vel R. Philips avenues and will feature a “highly localized” product assortment – think Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers gear – and a Sephora at Kohl’s beauty shop. It will also offer in-store pick-up and self pick-up.

Graphics were recently put up in the windows as the first sign of activity at the space. Over the next several months, construction will focus on interior finishes and walls, the company said. Hiring for the new store will begin in late summer.

Kohl’s also provided information about parking for customers who visit the new downtown store. The parking structure at 615 Vel R. Phillips Ave. will have dedicated parking spaces and parking validation. Customers can also park on the street, in the public lot just west of the storefront and in The Avenue parking structure at 615 N. 2nd St.

“Kohl’s is thrilled to be opening its doors in downtown Milwaukee this year,” said Kohl’s chief executive officer Tom Kingsbury. “The historic anchor position of HUB640 has been on our radar for years and we’ve been excited by all of the incredible redevelopment and reinvestment activity happening in the Westown area. The location’s history in the community, connectivity to the new 3rd Street Market Hall, adjacency to the convention center and proximity to Fiserv Forum made it an ideal space for our first downtown store.”

Kohl’s downtown location is the latest development contributing to a resurgence of Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood. Other notable Westown developments – completed or in the works – in recent years include Fiserv Forum and the Deer District, the Bradley Symphony Center, the expansion of the Wisconsin Center, The Avenue development, which includes 3rd Street Market Hall, and Milwaukee Tool’s new downtown office.