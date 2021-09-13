Kohl’s hiring to fill 1,000 open positions in Milwaukee area

Kohl’s Corp. is looking to fill nearly 1,000 job openings in the Milwaukee area ahead of the holiday season, the Menomonee Falls-based retailer announced Monday.

Kohl’s is hiring for a variety of positions at stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers. The company will host two national hiring events, on September 16-18 and October 21-23, where candidates can receive a job offer on the same day of their interview, according to a news release.

Across its national store footprint, Kohl’s intends to add approximately 90,000 seasonal employees, including staff for its new e-commerce fulfillment center in Etna, Ohio, four new stores opening this fall, and beauty advisors for the 200 ‘Sephora at Kohl’s’ shop-in-shop concepts opening this year.

Sephora stores recently opened at Kohl’s in Brookfield, Menomonee Falls and Kenosha, with Glendale’s opening Sept. 17. The miniature beauty boutiques take over 2,500 square feet near the front of the store, carrying approximately 125 “carefully curated” beauty brands, says Kohl’s. The Sephora at Kohl’s partnership is slated to expand into at least 850 stores by 2023.

In addition to recruiting new hires, current employees will be offered additional hours to support demand throughout the upcoming holiday season. New this year, Kohl’s is incentivizing hourly employees at stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers to work through the holiday season with a bonus ranging from $100 to $400. That’s in addition to competitive wages, flexible scheduling, and store discounts.

“Our seasonal hiring plans this year are on par with goals over the last few years as we continue to see consumer demand in store and through our digital channels including Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App,” said Marc Chini, Kohl’s chief people officer. “Our front-line associates are pivotal to bringing the holiday shopping experience to life for the millions of customers who choose Kohl’s, and we look forward to delivering a comfortable, convenient and safe shopping experience for our customers again this year.”

Interested candidates can view open positions in their area and apply at Careers.Kohls.com or by texting APPLY to 24508.