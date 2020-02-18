Kohl’s gives $2 million to American Cancer Society

Kohl’s is giving $2 million to the American Cancer Society to support a program that promotes family health and wellness in southeastern Wisconsin.

The gift will be directed to the Kohl’s Healthy Families program, which was established in 2015 with the goal of reducing the risk of cancer by increasing healthy food access and encouraging active lifestyles among families. It will allow the American Cancer Society to implement new strategies related to the program, including creating a public health campaign and providing training to community health workers and increasing their access to health education and resources.

The donation will also fund the ACS’s collaboration with community organizations and schools to implement programs that educate families in the Greater Milwaukee area about healthy eating and active living.

“Kohl’s is proud to continue our partnership with the American Cancer Society to ensure that Milwaukee-area families have access to information and resources,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s senior vice president of communications. “We hope to make a positive difference in the lives of Wisconsin families by encouraging healthy habits through the Kohl’s Healthy Families program.”

The donation will also support educational opportunities at ACS-sponsored events, including five Relay For Life events and the 2020 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event in Milwaukee.

“Thanks to Kohl’s ongoing support, we’re excited to implement new and enhanced strategies to help families in southeastern Wisconsin reduce their risk of cancer by making healthy choices and continue existing community outreach efforts through our Relay For Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events,” said Laurie Bertrand, American Cancer Society’s executive director in Wisconsin.

Kohl’s and its philanthropic arm, Kohl’s Cares, have committed more than $13 million to the ACS since 2001.