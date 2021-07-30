Kohl’s commits $1 million to Milwaukee organizations as part of company’s D&I pledge

Kohl’s announced it is giving a total of nearly $1 million to five Milwaukee-area nonprofit organizations as part of its Hometown Partners charitable program.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer said the donation supports the company’s diversity and inclusion Pledge for Progress, which was announced earlier this year.

The goal of the grants is to support diverse, under-resourced communities with a focus on addressing disparities in career development, family support, housing and wellness, Kohl’s said.

The grant recipients include:

Acts Housing : The $250,000 donation will support homeownership opportunities for low-income families through virtual orientation and data platforms, as well as providing welcome home baskets filled with home essentials.

Employ Milwaukee (EMI) : The $250,000 donation will continue to support Employ Milwaukee's efforts to provide access to workforce development programming while improving the efficacy of service delivery.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee : The $200,000 donation will continue to help the organization increase access to diverse club leadership and service programs and activities that promote social-emotional skills, develop strong character traits, and inspire youth in Milwaukee.

Safe & Sound : The $175,000 donation will support the organization's evolution of its approach to community engagement and support in marginalized communities in Milwaukee by using collective impact as a framework.

Milwaukee Urban League (MUL): Kohl's $100,000 donation will support education, employment and advocacy efforts.

“Giving back to communities and serving families is at the heart of who we are as a company, especially in our hometown of Milwaukee,” said Michelle Banks, Kohl’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. “We are both proud and excited to be renewing our commitment to several of our Hometown partners that work hard to promote equity and economic empowerment in under-resourced communities in Milwaukee. We are not only continuing, but expanding our support of Acts Housing, Employ Milwaukee, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Safe & Sound and Milwaukee’s Urban League and we thank each of these organizations for the positive impact they are making in Milwaukee.”