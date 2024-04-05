Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Education & Workforce Development

Kohler Trust for Clean Water donates $1.3 million to UWM for research vessel

University now within $3.5 million of $20 million funding goal

Cara Spoto
By Cara Spoto
Rendering of the 'Maggi Sue' Great Lakes research vessel, which will replace UWM’s existing vessel, Neeskay.
Rendering of the 'Maggi Sue' Great Lakes research vessel, which will replace UWM’s existing vessel, Neeskay.
Last updated

The Kohler Trust for Clean Water has given the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) Foundation $1.3 million toward the construction of a new research vessel for the School of Freshwater Sciences, to be called Maggi Sue. The gift brings the university within $3.5 million of the $20 million needed to begin construction of the 120-feet craft,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY APRIL 15TH & SAVE