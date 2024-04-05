Kohler Trust for Clean Water donates $1.3 million to UWM for research vessel

The Kohler Trust for Clean Water
has given the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) Foundation
$1.3 million toward the construction of a new research vessel for the School of Freshwater Sciences
, to be called Maggi Sue.
The gift brings the university within $3.5 million of the $20 million needed to begin construction of the 120-feet craft, which will include onboard technology that UWM officials say will open new research opportunities and increase scientists’ ability to understand, explore and manage freshwater resources.
The $20 million needed for the project includes $15 million to construct the vessel and a $5 million endowment.
UWM’s existing research vessel, Neeskay, is a 65-year-old converted Army T-boat, which will be replaced by the Maggi Sue.
Once constructed, the Maggi Sue will feature sensors that collect real-time data, interchangeable lab pods that can be switched out, and a dynamic positioning system that will allow it to stay in one place despite the current, wind and waves, UWM officials said in previous fundraising updates.
The lab spaces will allow scientists to conduct experiments on the water. The vessel will also have classrooms that will host university and K-12 students.
The ship will also have sleeping accommodations for up to 18 people, which will allow scientists and crew members to remain on the water for longer periods of time.
UWM Chancellor Mark Mone
applauded the Kohler Trust for Clean Water for efforts to help the School of Freshwater Sciences reach its goal.
“For decades, the Kohler name has been synonymous with progress for our state, and this gift from the Kohler Trust for Clean Water is a perfect example of innovation combined with care for our environment and our economy,” Mone said. “The health of the Great Lakes affects the health of each of us and our quality of life. I am deeply grateful for this generous gift in support of our research vessel. It is partnerships like this that will allow us to protect our region’s most precious resource: fresh water.”
Preserving the lakes
The Great Lakes account for 21% of the world’s and 84% of North America’s available surface fresh water, and they supply drinking water to 10% of the United States' population and 30% of Canada’s population. The sprawling waters also provide 1.5 million jobs and draw more than 37 million anglers, boaters, hunters, and birdwatchers each year, sustaining a recreation and tourism industry worth $16 billion, according UWM.
The RV Maggi Sue will serve as a powerful tool to help scientists at UWM and throughout the region protect and preserve this vital resource, UWM officials said. The vessel will be the most sophisticated floating research platform on the Great Lakes and the first of its kind designed specifically for these bodies of water. Its oceanographic-level tools will help researchers detect contaminants, mitigate impacts of invasive species, inform decisions related to nutrient runoff, predict lake levels, and provide learning opportunities for future scientists, from elementary to graduate school.
“We at the Kohler Trust for Clean Water are proud to partner with UWM in this exciting effort to address the health of the Great Lakes,” said Laura Kohler
, chair of the trust. “Water conservation is the bedrock of our organization, and we believe this vessel will be pivotal in understanding current and future challenges to this precious resource. My father, Herbert V. Kohler Jr., was a founding trustee of the Kohler Trust for Clean Water. He was passionate about our region’s waters and a great friend to UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences. This gift reflects his values and vision.”
The Kohler Trust for Clean Water was established in 2018 to support charitable organizations focused on improving water quality, sanitation, or sustainability of the water supply. This is the trust’s largest gift to the UWM Foundation to date. In recognition of this gift, UWM will work with the trust to name a space on the vessel.
“This gift brings the RV Maggi Sue one step closer to becoming a reality,” School of Freshwater Sciences Dean Rebecca Klaper
said. “I am so grateful for our community partners who realize what a profound impact this vessel will have on future research. The science that will take place aboard the decks of the RV Maggi Sue will improve our ability to explore, understand and manage North America’s most valuable freshwater resource.”
The School of Freshwater Sciences began raising funds for the new research vessel about five years ago.