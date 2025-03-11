Kohler Foundation names new executive director

Angela Ramey The Kohler Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports arts, education and charitable initiatives, has named Angela Ramey as its new executive director. She succeeds former executive director Laura Roenitz, who had assumed the role in 2019. Ramey had been serving as the foundation’s interim executive director since August, after

[caption id="attachment_608301" align="alignleft" width="300"]Angela Ramey[/caption] The, a nonprofit organization that supports arts, education and charitable initiatives, has namedas its new executive director. She succeeds former executive director, who had assumed the role in 2019. Ramey had been serving as the foundation’s interim executive director since August, after serving as senior manager of programs since May of 2023. Before that, she worked at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan for more than 10 years in public programming, primarily within the performing arts. "Angela’s commitment to the Foundation and her extensive experience make her the ideal choice to lead the organization," said, Kohler Foundation board president "We have full confidence in her ability to continue driving our mission forward and maintaining the high standards of excellence that have become synonymous with Kohler Foundation."