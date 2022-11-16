Kohler completes generator plant expansion in Sheboygan County

Kohler Co.’s Power Systems division recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of an expansion of its generator manufacturing facility at N7650 Round Road LS in the Town of Mosel in northeastern Sheboygan County. The project, which began in March 2021, includes a 155,000 square-foot production, testing and warehousing space, as well as a 10,000 square-foot world-class customer experience center. This is the second major expansion within the last 10 years for the facility. The plant expansion addresses current and future capacity requirements to provide a safer, more efficient, and seamless flow through assembly, testing and enclosing of large generator sets from 250 to 4,000 kilowatts, the company said. The new customer experience center will serve as a conduit for guests to engage in hands-on training, collaborate with product engineers and interact with new market solutions. The plant expansion supports Kohler’s continued growth in key strategic markets, including data centers, health care and other mission critical segments, the company said. “The expansion helps us achieve operational excellence in product development, manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain efficiency to ensure we are positioned to meet increasing demand and grow market share in the energy sector for many years to come,” said Brian Melka, group president – Kohler Power. “We are pleased to further our commitment to Sheboygan County and the local community, so we can continue to best serve our customers who depend on us to provide energy solutions when the grid cannot.” “Our expanded North American manufacturing center of excellence, which produces generators from 6 to 4,000 kilowatts, enables us to increase capacity for generators, switchgear, engineered enclosures, and testing capabilities,” said Charles Hunsucker, GM-Americas and data centers for Kohler Power Systems. “The project delivers the needed space to enhance our vendor-managed finished goods stocking program, which is essential for our key partners in data center and mission critical markets. We’re also excited to unveil the new customer experience center that showcases our proud 102-year history of energy resiliency, and offers existing and future customers an immersive and gracious experience.” [caption id="attachment_525771" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Kohler Co.'s Town of Mosel plant. Image from Google.[/caption]