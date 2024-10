Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Ty Staviski Ty Staviski, who served as chief financial officer for Kohler Company from April 2023 until September of 2024, has joined Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries, the parent company of Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool, as group deputy chief financial officer. Staviski had previously worked for Milwaukee Tool as its CFO from 2008

[caption id="attachment_598287" align="alignleft" width="300"]Ty Staviski[/caption], who served as chief financial officer forfrom April 2023 until September of 2024, has joined Hong Kong-based, the parent company of Brookfield-based, as group deputy chief financial officer. Staviski had previously worked for Milwaukee Tool as its CFO from 2008 to 2023. Techtronic Industries is now led by CEO, who served as Milwaukee Tool group president since 2007.