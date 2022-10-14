Kohler Co. buys 45.7 acres south of Whistling Straits

The Kohler Co.
has purchased roughly 45.7 acres of farmland along Lake Michigan just south of its Whistling Straits
golf course in Sheboygan County for $2 million, according to state records. The company purchased the land, which sits off Rowe Road and about a quarter mile east of Lakeshore Road in the Town of Mosel, earlier this week. The property is immediately adjacent to the Sheboygan Rifle & Pistol Club and includes 1,074-square feet of lake frontage. The seller was a private investor, a Chicago-area internist named Mohamed E. Nasr. Whistling Straits has been rated among the top golf courses in the world and was the host of the Ryder Cup last year and the PGA Championship in 2004, 2010 and 2015. Kohler spokespeople did not respond to questions about the purchase.