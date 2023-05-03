Kohler acquires U.K.-based manufacturer of concrete basins and sinks

Kohler Co.
, a manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, cabinetry, tile and lighting, engines, generators and more, has acquired Newark, U.K.-based Kast Concrete Basins.
Kast is a boutique designer and manufacturer of contemporary basins and sinks. The company specializes in bathroom basins within the premium market and is known for using bold colors. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“Kohler pioneered vibrant, colorful products to great acclaim as far back as 1927 and has progressively introduced innovative designs, materials, and finishes that help customers make a design statement in their spaces,” said Bonnie Choruby
, president – Luxury Brands at Kohler. “Kast shares that same mindset and is a perfect fit for our Luxury Brands division. Not only does the brand bring a new material to our portfolio – concrete – but also the color and refinement expertise that is evident in the unique shapes and forms of its beautiful basins.”
Kast was started 12 years ago by founder Tim Bayes.
He will now serve as Kast’s managing director and head of creative as the company joins Kohler’s luxury brands portfolio.
All Kast products are made from traditional, aggregate-based concrete. Real, authentic concrete using limestone from local suppliers, along with specially sourced sands and high-quality pigments, are blended to produce aesthetically refined concrete mixes.
The Kast design center and factory in Nottinghamshire produces more than 50 basin designs in 28 colors including wall-hung, freestanding, countertop, cloakroom, and double-basin models for residential and commercial markets, as well as custom projects. In 2022, Kast expanded its bathroom offering with the debut of a tapware collection called Alto.
“We are thrilled to join the Kohler organization, a highly admired multinational company that has achieved 150 years of unparalleled innovation and growth,” said Bayes. “Everyone at Kast Concrete Basins also has the passion to innovate relentlessly, and we couldn’t be more pleased to now be a part of the Luxury Brands division that includes like-minded brands and the resourcing to accelerate global expansion.”