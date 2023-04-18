Klement’s Sausage closing Chase Avenue outlet store to provide space for growth

Klement’s Sausage Co. Inc. is permanently closing the outlet store at its plant at 2650 S. Chase Ave. in Milwaukee. Citing a need for more space, the company announced the closure, effective April 27, on its social media feeds.
“Due to manufacturing demands and the need for more space for our growing business, we have decided to use this space to meet these demands,” according to the post.
Klement’s did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the closure of its outlet store.
The company’s outlet store offered visitors a variety of reduced-price meat products like summer sausage and brats.
The manufacturing plant at 2650 S. Chase Ave. underwent a $7.5 million expansion project in 2018.
Madison-based SARA Investment Real Estate acquired the Klement’s Sausage Co. Inc. manufacturing plant and outlet store for $12.2 million in late 2021.