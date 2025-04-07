Calypso parent company acquires California-based watermelon water brand

More articles about Calypso:

Milwaukee-based, the owner of, announced recently that it has acquired Aliso Viejo, California-based, a provider of watermelon waters. "We are thrilled to welcome Mela to the beverage platform we have built behind Calypso. Mela is a great brand with strong consumer appeal that is delivering outstanding growth," said, CEO of Calypso. "Mela's exceptional taste, unique flavors, tropical vibe, and functional hydration make it a strong complement to our Calypso brand. We believe our national and international DSD network coupled with our commercial and supply chain capabilities will significantly accelerate Mela's growth." Mela Water's portfolio of watermelon waters includes Original, Passionfruit, Pineapple, and Ginger flavors. Mela products can be purchased online and in retail locations including 7-Eleven, Target, Wegmans, Fresh Thyme Market and others. "We are excited to join the Calypso platform as we enter the next phase of our growth," said, CEO of Mela Water. "Our team has done a fantastic job building the brand over the last several years gaining significant distribution with leading retailers while sustaining strong unit velocities. It's now the perfect time to join the Calypso platform and leverage their infrastructure to scale the brand nationally and internationally."