Calypso drink maker lands contract for New York distribution

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
King Juice Co. Inc. chief executive officer David Klavsons. Photo courtesy of King Juice Co. Inc.
Milwaukee-based King Juice Co. Inc., maker of Calypso brand drinks, signed a distribution agreement with Big Geyser Inc., a non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the New York metro area. The partnership will bring Calypso products to…

Brandon covers startups, technology, banking and finance. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

