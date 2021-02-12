Calypso drink maker lands contract for New York distribution

Milwaukee-based King Juice Co. Inc., maker of Calypso brand drinks, signed a distribution agreement with Big Geyser Inc., a non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the New York metro area. The partnership will bring Calypso products to…

Milwaukee-based King Juice Co. Inc., maker of acquisition by private equity firm Milwaukee-based King Juice Co. Inc., maker of Calypso brand drinks, signed a distribution agreement with Big Geyser Inc. , a non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the New York metro area. The partnership will bring Calypso products to the five boroughs of New York City, along with Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties representing access to 26,000 outlets, according to a press release. “After another record year of explosive 62% growth in 2020, we are eager to expand our presence in one of the largest and most important markets in the country,” King Juice Company, Inc. chief executive officer and Calypso brand owner David Klavsons said in a statement. “Big Geyser has the scale, access and capability to unlock distribution and build on the momentum of the Calypso brand." Founded in 1986, Big Geyser's portfolio has some of the largest beverage manufacturers in the world, including Sunny D, Muscle Milk, BodyArmor, Sparking Ice, essentia, hint and Crystal Geyser. Big Geyer identified King Juice Co. as a partner after the success the Calpyso brand experienced in 2020, Big Geyser chief operating officer Jerry Reda said in a statement. “Calypso has been making waves in the lemonade category since its inception, thanks to its great tasting products that resonate with consumers across the country,” Reda said in a statement. “We saw the opportunity to join forces and further Calypso’s momentum and tremendous growth in the category and jumped on it." King Juice Co. named David Klavsons as chief executive officer following the company’sby private equity firm Mason Wells in 2017. The Milwaukee-based private equity firm, Calypso president Jeff Outlaw and other members of the management team bought the company, which make Calypso brand drinks and other non-carbonated beverages from the Kezman and Purpero families. Calypso lemonades are available at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Kroger, Albertson’s/Safeway, Southeastern Grocers, Food Lion, Circle K, Wawa, and QuikTrip.