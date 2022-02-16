Kimberly Kane shares employee retention research and recommendations|Ep. 113

This week’s episode of the BizTimes MKE Podcast features remarks from Kimberly Kane, president and CEO of Kane Communications. Kimberly spoke recently at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, a podcast partner of BizTimes. Her presentation focused on research by her firm that found half of working women in Wisconsin are considering quitting their jobs. In this episode, she talks about why Kane Communications did the research, how she decided to release it and share more findings. Kimberly also offers some suggestions for employers, including to starting their efforts at improved retention with research, having open conversations with direct reports on a monthly basis and engaging with Gen Z by looking at things through a social impact lens and talking with employees about their career track.

