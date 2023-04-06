Kilbourn Tower condo sold for $2.7 million

A 5,769-square-foot condo spanning the entire 32nd Floor of Kilbourn Tower along the downtown Milwaukee lakefront has been sold to a Florida couple for $2.7 million, according to a state record.

The seller was a limited liability company affiliated with David Quadracci. The buyer was a revocable living trust connected to Pensacola residents Iven and Jennifer Streckel.

Limited liability companies affiliated with Iven Streckel own Frontier Motors, which operates used car dealerships in Pensacola.

The condo has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to online listings, and was recently remodeled. The asking price for the luxury unit in January 2021 was just under $3.9 million. The condo has an assessed value of about $3.3 million, according to city records.

Construction of the 33-story Kilbourn Tower was completed in 2005.

A photo of Unit 3200 at Kilbourn Tower, showing its living room overlooking Lake Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Zillow)

