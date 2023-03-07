Kettle Moraine Metal Products planning new 75,000-square-foot facility in West Bend

West Bend-based Kettle Moraine Metal Products
is planning to build a new 75,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on 11 acres of land located in the West Bend Manufacturing Center.
Milwaukee Tool's new West Bend facility was the first tenant to move into the West Bend Manufacturing Center last summer.
KMMP, a full-service laser cutting, metal fabrication, and CNC machining company, currently has three locations in the West Bend area that will all be consolidated into the new manufacturing facility, located at Forge Place. Its current headquarters is at 1020 Schoenhaar Drive.
The new facility is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Following the initial build, KMMP anticipates adding another 75,000 square foot expansion. KMMP currently employs 16 people and will expand to 64 workers by 2025.
Since its founding in 2020, KMMP has experienced significant growth and is a supplier of many Fortune 500 OEM companies.
"This expansion is needed for new and future contracts," said Richard Kiefer,
co-owner and vice president of KMMP. "We will also be adding new flatbed fiber lasers, electric press brakes, tube laser, Cobot welders and an automated powder coat line."
West Bend’s City Council approved a developer’s agreement for KMMP to purchase the 11 acres of land this week. The agreement includes a $50,000 Retention and Relocation Grant from the city.
“This grant and land sale will help KMMP expand and grow right here in the great city of West Bend,” said Mayor Christophe Jenkins.
“We are proud to support this local business and retain them for decades to come.”