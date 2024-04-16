Kettle Moraine Metal Products alters plans for new West Bend HQ

After making plans last year to build a new manufacturing facility at the West Bend Manufacturing Center last spring, West Bend-based Kettle Moraine Metal Products
has scaled back its proposal for phase one of the project.
The manufacturer is now seeking approval for a 40,000-square-foot industrial building east of River Road and south of Forge Place, according to a memorandum submitted to West Bend’s Plan Commission. That's a reduction from the 75,000-square-foot facility that was planned last year.
Just under 5,000 square feet of space will be a dedicated office area while the remaining space will be a fabrication and warehouse area. New flatbed fiber lasers, electric press brakes, a tube laser, cobot welders and an automated powder coat line will be added.
While phase one of the project has been downsized, KMMP has increased the size of its proposed phase two building expansion to 100,000 square feet. That’s up from the initial 75,000 square feet of space proposed last spring for phase two.
KMMP’s revised plans also show room for a future addition that’s up to 24,000 square feet.
The company previously said it expected to add nearly 50 workers following completion of the expansion project.
KMMP, a full-service laser cutting, metal fabrication, and CNC machining company, currently has three locations in the West Bend area that will all be consolidated into the new manufacturing facility, located at Forge Place. Its current headquarters is located at 1020 Schoenhaar Drive.
Representatives with the company were not immediately available for comment Tuesday.