Kenosha’s Daily Dose Cafe will move to Pleasant Prairie

After 15 years in the city of Kenosha, Daily Dose Cafe is relocating to Pleasant Prairie.

Daily Dose Cafe will move next month into the former Garbo Motor Sales building at 4512 75th St. in Pleasant Prairie. The site is less than two miles away from the restaurant’s current location at 6010 40th Ave. in Kenosha, and once renovations are complete, it will be three times the size.

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission on Monday approved plans for a 1,200-square-foot addition to the building’s north side, expanding its footprint to 3,152 square feet.

Owners Tom and Jennifer Capponi opened Daily Dose in 2007, serving up breakfast, lunch, coffee drinks and desserts. Over the years, the business had outgrown its 800-square-foot Kenosha storefront.

“Daily Dose Café is a welcomed addition to the Pleasant Prairie community,” Jean Werbie-Harris, Pleasant Prairie community development director, said in a news release. “The new location is less than two miles away from the previous site, allowing the café to continue serving its existing customer base. In addition, the building improvements will bring a visually appealing look to the existing structure while providing opportunities for the restaurant to accommodate additional customers in a larger space with additional seating and drive-thru or pick-up opportunities.”