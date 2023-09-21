Wauwatosa | Founded: 1973

Industry: Property restoration

Employees: 90

Kelmann Restoration provides property remodeling and restoration services after fires, floods and storm damage.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Thomas Kelly, president: “One, we have retained talented employees by investing in them, prioritizing benefits, wellness and flexibility. Two, we have identified the type of work we do best, creating a focused sales approach. Three, we have expanded both our service areas and the services we offer, launching a new remodeling division and developing our contents restoration department.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Supply chain disruption forced us to reevaluate our entire client communication structure. We also changed our overall process to order as many materials up front to get the clock ticking on long lead times. Tight labor markets inspired us to get creative, investing in meaningful benefits that employees can enjoy every day. As we have battled inflation and other challenges, we have become even smarter and more intentional with our expansion. Every single employee is a participant in this mindset, not just our accounting department.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee/southeastern Wisconsin better?

“To improve southeastern Wisconsin, we would channel our own corporate tagline, ‘family first,’ to encourage an approach to gratitude, togetherness and joy in both our private and shared lives.”