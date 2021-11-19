Kapco’s Kids2Kids drive-thru holiday light display returning to Grafton

Kapco Metal Stamping’s drive-thru holiday light display will make its return next week in Grafton.

The Grafton-based manufacturer last year hosted its first Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland experience, with proceeds going to provide new toys to children in need and facing adversity. It is bringing the attraction back, from Nov. 26 through Dec. 30, and said it will be bigger than last year’s display.

The experience will include “millions of lights, three mesmerizing light tunnels, hundreds of inflatables and holiday décor pieces, a rink for ice skating villagers, a Christmas market with food and crafts, a nativity scene, Santa’s Workshop with live reindeer, a bustling Christmas Village and more,” the company said.

All guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy that will be given to a child in need in the community.

It will take place at the corner of Highway 60 and Cheyenne Avenue, at 1150 Cheyenne Ave.

Last year, the event drew more than 50,000 guests and more than 10,000 cars. The company exceeded its goal, collecting more than 26,000 new toys.

“We were blown away by the generosity of our community during last year’s Christmas Wonderland – even amidst the challenges of the pandemic,” said Jim Kacmarcik, chairman and chief executive officer of Kapco. “Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas brings joy to more than 100,000 people annually, and I’m looking forward to seeing the difference we can make in our community through this year’s event.”

The display will be open Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 24-25. Hours are Sunday through Thursday, 5-8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Weekday general admission is $20 per vehicle, weekend general admission is $25 per vehicle and a VIP Front of Line Pass is $50 per vehicle, allowing guests priority access to the Kids2Kids Christmas Wonderland upon arrival at the venue.