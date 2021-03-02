Kaher Slater promotes Tracie Parent to COO

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Tracie Parent
Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater, an architecture, interior design, environmental branding, and strategic advisory services firm, announced it has promoted Tracie Parent to vice president and chief operating officer. Parent will continue her responsibilities as chief financial…

