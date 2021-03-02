Kaher Slater promotes Tracie Parent to COO

Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater, an architecture, interior design, environmental branding, and strategic advisory services firm, announced it has promoted Tracie Parent to vice president and chief operating officer. Parent will continue her responsibilities as chief financial…

Milwaukee-based Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater , an architecture, interior design, environmental branding, and strategic advisory services firm, announced it has promoted Tracie Parent to vice president and chief operating officer. Parent will continue her responsibilities as chief financial officer and expand her duties to be a member of Kahler Slater’s executive team, which oversees the firm’s strategic direction and planning. Parent joined Kahler Slater in June 2020. Prior to joining Kahler Slater, she served in other creative industries including as senior director of finance at New Berlin-based GMR Marketing, the strategy and operations Lead at Amazon Web Services in Seattle, and director of finance for Brookfield-based Concurrency, Inc. “We are excited to promote Tracie to this new role,” said George Meyer, Kahler Slater chief executive officer. “She has already contributed to the success of our firm, including helping to form our 2025 strategic plan, due to her strong understanding of strategy, operations, and our clients’ needs. We look forward to her contributions in the years to come.” As COO, CFO, and vice president, Parent oversees the day-to-day operations of Kahler Slater’s four offices as well as providing executive direction to her team in finance, technology, and human resources. She formally joins Kahler Slater’s strategic planning team responsible for setting the long-term direction of the firm and overseeing its strategic plan. “I am fortunate to work alongside of Kahler Slater’s collective of extremely talented and passionate individuals who have a strong vision for the future," Parent said. "Our strategic plan acknowledges our rich legacy, the current environment and our vision to continue to move boldly forward. I see this promotion as an exciting opportunity for me to personally contribute to our firm and our people as we promote innovation and efficiencies for Kahler Slater’s next phase of growth.”