Jump start: Germantown startup Brick aims to temporarily block distractions on smartphones

By
-
TJ Driver and Zach Nasgowitz
TJ Driver and Zach Nasgowitz Credit: Lila Aryan

Location: Germantown Founders: TJ Driver and Zach Nasgowitz Founded: 2023 product: App-blocking device Website: getbrick.app Employees: 2 Goal: Finding a scalable manufacturing method Experience: Founders have certificates in computer science We’ve all done it: set our phone to “do not disturb” with the intention of getting some work done, only to wander back onto social

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
