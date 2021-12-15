Lauber Business Partners co-owner Julie Tolan: Inspiring nonprofits to think creatively about the future | Ep. 101

Julie Tolan, co-owner of Lauber Business Partners, joins BizTimes associate editors Lauren Anderson and Arthur Thomas to discuss her work in the nonprofit sector. Tolan discusses the challenges nonprofits have in honestly evaluating their programs, the ways in which nonprofits should or shouldn’t be more like a business, and the need for having a communication plan that cuts through all of the things vying for the attention of donors. She also addresses the prospects for the Milwaukee community to meet many existing and future fundraising needs, pointing out that nonprofits need inspire people differently and think creatively about the future, not feel as though their organization is entitled to raise funds because of a legacy.