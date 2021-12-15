Lauber Business Partners co-owner Julie Tolan: Inspiring nonprofits to think creatively about the future | Ep. 101

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Last updated on December 15th, 2021 at 01:44 pm

Apple Podcasts  Spotify

 

Julie Tolan, co-owner of Lauber Business Partners, joins BizTimes associate editors Lauren Anderson and Arthur Thomas to discuss her work in the nonprofit sector. Tolan discusses the challenges nonprofits have in honestly evaluating their programs, the ways in which nonprofits should or shouldn’t be more like a business, and the need for having a communication plan that cuts through all of the things vying for the attention of donors. She also addresses the prospects for the Milwaukee community to meet many existing and future fundraising needs, pointing out that nonprofits need inspire people differently and think creatively about the future, not feel as though their organization is entitled to raise funds because of a legacy.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR