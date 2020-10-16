Notable Women in Manufacturing: Julie Graverson

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Number of years working in your current industry: 38

Number of years with your current company/firm: 4

Undergrad degree/university: Business/Accounting - Lakeland University/UW- Oshkosh Degree not completed

Julie Graverson is a nearly 40-year industry veteran. She worked in a variety of operational and quality positions for Wisconsin Tissue in Neenah for 18 years, a start-up converting plant in Arizona, and National Tissue in Cudahy.

In 2016, Graverson joined Milwaukee-based Sellars Absorbent Materials, Inc.

Today she serves as shareholder and vice president of operations, and has contributed greatly to the continuing growth of the company by managing its multi-site, multi-state, 24/7 manufacturing operations.

Sellars is a mid-size, privately held manufacturer and marketer of wipes, towels, absorbents and other specialty non-woven products for major retailers, as well as many janitorial and sanitary maintenance, industrial and safety specialty distributors across the country.

The company is also one of only two manufacturers of DRC towels in the entire world, which is preferred by customers due to its absorbency, durability and softness on hands and face.

Julie’s dedication, abilities, and care for people has enabled the company to continue operating safely as an essential business throughout the COVID pandemic. Under her leadership, the company was able to meet the increased demand from customers and achieve record sales and profits.

“We admire Julie’s abilities, work ethic, character, and servant leadership. She truly cares for our business and for our people,” said Thomas Sellars, chief executive officer and chairman of the company. “We are very appreciative of her contributions to our shared success. She is a great teammate.”