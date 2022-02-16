Jrue and Lauren Holiday awarding another $1 million in grants to Black-led organizations

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and his wife, Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday, are providing a third $1 million round of grant funding to Black-led nonprofits and businesses.

The Holidays announced this week their social impact fund, the JLH Fund, will again provide grants for businesses and organizations in the greater Milwaukee, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Los Angeles areas. Priority will be given to organizations focused on social impact and creating a more equitable future for underserved communities.

The latest funding round is a continuation of Jrue’s pledge to dedicate $5.3 million of his 2019-20 season salary to establish the fund.

The couple awarded their first two rounds of funding in 2020 and 2021. Previous Milwaukee-area grant recipients include PumpFive Fuel Delivery Service, Embody Yoga, Flora Fruit Co., HouseCall WI, ROCS Software, Sacha’s Veggie Life and Soul Brew Kombucha, Adullam Outreach, African American RoundTable, Black Space, Future Urban Leadership Foundation, STRYV365 and Urban Underground.

“In an effort to assist marginalized and underrepresented communities with the funding, mentorship and resources needed to survive, we saw then and continue to witness the immediate ways small businesses owners and community change agents need to be supported. Our commitment to doing our part only grows stronger after seeing the life changing impact the JLH Fund has on people’s lives,” Jrue and Lauren Holiday said in a statement.

In addition to funding, grantees receive coaching and training from Renee King, founder of FundBlackFounders.

Applications for the JLH Social Impact Fund are open now until Feb. 25. More information is available at jlhfund.org.