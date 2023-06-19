Johnsonville voluntarily recalling more than 42,000 pounds of pork sausage links

Sheboygan Falls-based manufacturer Johnsonville, LLC is recalling 42,062 pounds of ready-to-eat “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links due to possible contamination.

Some of the sausage links may have been contaminated with thin strands of black plastic fibers, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The problem was discovered following a consumer complaint.

The pork sausage links in questions were manufactured on Jan. 26. The product comes in a 14-ounce package with a “best by” date of 07/11/2023. The specific products being recalled have the establishment number “EST.34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This marking can be found on the front of the package in the lower right corner.

These products were sold in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas. No products from this batch of sausage links were sold in Wisconsin.

Johnsonville has sent the black, thread-like object to a third-party lab and is awaiting test results.

“Due to the small size and flexible nature of the material, FSIS believes it poses a very low risk for adverse health effects if consumed, but the safety of our consumer is our primary concern, which is why we’re issuing the recall,” according to a press release from Johnsonville.

Johnsonville said it is working with retailers to ensure the affected product is removed from store shelves immediately. The company is encouraging consumers who purchased the fully cooked “Beddar with Cheddar” sausage links to check the package information noted above to ensure that the purchase does not involve the possibly contaminated product.