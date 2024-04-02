Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Manufacturing

Johnsonville and Leinenkugel’s team up to launch Summer Shandy flavored brats

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Summer Shandy Beer Brats. Image courtesy of Johnsonville.
Last updated

Few brands are as synonymous with a Wisconsin summer as Johnsonville and Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. This week, both brands announced they’ve teamed up to create a unique version of a traditional bratwurst flavor: a Summer Shandy Beer Brat.

“Some things just belong together, and beer and bratwurst are no exceptions,” said Shelly Stayer, owner and chairwoman of Johnsonville. “As a family-owned company that takes great pride in our products, developing a beer brat with Leinenkugel’s to bring the flavor of Summer Shandy to our fresh grilling sausage is a match made in Wisconsin.”

During a Green Bay Packers tailgate party, Stayer connected with Dick Leinenkugel, former president of the Chippewa Falls-based brewery. It was at this party that the pair conceived of the idea to infuse Johnsonville sausage with Leinenkugel’s popular Summer Shandy beer.

- Advertisement -

“Leinenkugel’s teaming up with Johnsonville for the ultimate beer and brat pairing was only a matter of time,” said Tony Bugher, president of Leinenkugel’s. “We’re thrilled to bring folks the Summer Shandy Beer Brat, which adds a new flavor to our fans’ lakeside get-togethers this year. With our strong innovative history, the Summer Shandy Beer Brat encourages everyone to enjoy Summer Shandy in a whole new way.”

The Summer Shandy Beer Brats will be available at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard at American Family Field. They can also be purchased at retailers in 19 states, including Wisconsin, for a limited time, or ordered online at the Johnsonville Marketplace.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY APRIL 15TH & SAVE

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee