Johnsonville and Leinenkugel’s team up to launch Summer Shandy flavored brats

Few brands are as synonymous with a Wisconsin summer as Johnsonville and Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. This week, both brands announced they’ve teamed up to create a unique version of a traditional bratwurst flavor: a Summer Shandy Beer Brat.

“Some things just belong together, and beer and bratwurst are no exceptions,” said Shelly Stayer, owner and chairwoman of Johnsonville. “As a family-owned company that takes great pride in our products, developing a beer brat with Leinenkugel’s to bring the flavor of Summer Shandy to our fresh grilling sausage is a match made in Wisconsin.”

During a Green Bay Packers tailgate party, Stayer connected with Dick Leinenkugel, former president of the Chippewa Falls-based brewery. It was at this party that the pair conceived of the idea to infuse Johnsonville sausage with Leinenkugel’s popular Summer Shandy beer.

“Leinenkugel’s teaming up with Johnsonville for the ultimate beer and brat pairing was only a matter of time,” said Tony Bugher, president of Leinenkugel’s. “We’re thrilled to bring folks the Summer Shandy Beer Brat, which adds a new flavor to our fans’ lakeside get-togethers this year. With our strong innovative history, the Summer Shandy Beer Brat encourages everyone to enjoy Summer Shandy in a whole new way.”

The Summer Shandy Beer Brats will be available at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard at American Family Field. They can also be purchased at retailers in 19 states, including Wisconsin, for a limited time, or ordered online at the Johnsonville Marketplace.